Neiman Marcus unveils lavish ‘Fantasy Gifts’ in annual Christmas catalog

NEW YORK (NBC News) – Neiman Marcus has unveiled the 91st edition of its Christmas gift catalog — an arrival considered by many to mark the official start of the holiday shopping season.

Best known for its six-figure ‘Fantasy Gifts,’ the legendary Christmas Book has been released as the retailer celebrates 110 years.

Among the lavish gifts this year are a private flight and photo session with Gray Malin and a specially commissioned Rolls-Royce Dawn.

If that’s not quite your fantasy, you can purchase a New Year’s Eve experience for you and 299 of your closest friends. Spend the night ringing in the New Year from The Knickerbocker Hotel, just 150 feet from the Times Square ball.

The price tag? $1.6 million.

For $8,000 you can buy a year supply of Madame Alexander dolls for your favorite child. This also includes a customized mini-me version and a limited edition dollhouse by KidKraft.

A portion of each of the ‘Fantasy Gifts’ purchased will be donated to The Heart of Neiman Marcus Foundation, which helps bring enriching art experiences to youth.

To take a look at the entire Christmas book, which also includes gifts for under $100, visit NeimanMarcus.com.