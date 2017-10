Lawrence and Linda Bryan lost their son to gun violence. Since then, they’ve tried to turn their family’s tragedy into a quest for peace. This Friday, October 21, they’re hosting a party for young men ages 5 to 19.

Citywide Birthday Party

Saturday, October 21

7 pm – 11 pm

Civic Center Ballroom

Males 5 – 19

FREE

(912) 412-7237

(912) 306-4183