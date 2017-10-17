GA Supreme Court rules officers cannot compel drivers to take a breathalyzer

SAVANNAH, GA – A Georgia Supreme Court ruling on Tuesday clarified the right of drivers to refuse a breathalyzer test.

The high court overruled a number of its previous decisions, which held that the Georgia Constitution does not give people a constitutional right to refuse to take breath tests. Rather, the Court has ruled, the state constitution protects drivers against compelled self-incrimination as it applies to acts as well as testimony.

The ruling came out of a Gwinnett County case in which a man challenged the evidence from his breathalyzer because he felt compelled to take it, a direct violation of state constitutional rights. While the driver’s conviction stands, the 49-page opinion by the state Supreme Court leaves a lot of room for interpretation.

Drivers do not have to take a breathalyzer, but officers can still give other field sobriety tests before the arrest, such as checking a driver’s balance or attention level. Prosecutors can use this as well as the driver’s refusal to take a breathalyzer as evidence in court.

Mike Hostilo, local attorney, told News 3 he doesn’t believe this ruling will make the roads any less safe.

“I don’t think it will change much at all, people will still continue to drink, people will still continue to drive, and there will still be wrecks cause of it,” said Hostilo.