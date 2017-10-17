Florida woman crushes 9-year-old in deadly punishment

PENSACOLA, Fla. (NBC News) – Florida investigators say a 9-year-old girl is dead after a 325-pound woman sat on her as punishment.



Veronica Green Posey is charged with homicide in the death of her 9-year-old cousin, Dericka Lindsay.



Escambia County Sheriff’s deputies say Posey sat on Lindsay as a punishment for “being out of control.”



Investigators say Lindsay told both Posey and her parents she couldn’t breathe as she was being sat on, but Posey didn’t budge for another two minutes.



When she got up, the girl wasn’t breathing.



Lindsay’s parents are charged with neglect in the case.



