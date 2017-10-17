Federal aid available for S. Carolina counties hurt by Irma

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) – President Donald Trump has issued a declaration that makes federal aid available to parts of South Carolina recovering from Hurricane Irma.

The declaration issued Tuesday means federal aid can now be used to supplement state and local recovery efforts in 16 counties, stretching from Anderson County in South Carolina’s northwest corner down to the coastal areas of Charleston and Beaufort counties. Gov. Henry McMaster’s office says he requested the declaration last month.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency Public Assistance Program helps reimburse local governments, state agencies, eligible private nonprofits and electric cooperatives for some expenses incurred during large-scale emergencies. It’s not available for individuals.

State and local governments can apply for federal funding to pay 75 percent of approved costs under certain categories like debris removal and storm-related road repair.