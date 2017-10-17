Disaster Recover Centers to close in Savannah, Douglas

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (WSAV) – The Disaster Recovery Centers (DRCs) in Chatham County and Coffee County will close on October 21.

Residents who have been affected by Hurricane Irma can visit the centers from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. until Saturday.

The centers are located at:

Southwest Chatham Library (second floor)

14097 Abercorn St. Savannah, GA 31419

Coffee County Fire Department – Fire Hall

941 Mahogany Rd. Douglas, GA 31533

According to the Georgia Emergency Management Agency and the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the centers close when traffic slows at locations to allow centers to open in new areas.

DRCs allow for victims of a disaster to speak face-to-face with representatives from the state, FEMA, Small Business Administration and other recovery partners.

However, it is not necessary to visit a DRC to register for federal assistance. The quickest way to apply for federal assistance is online at DisasterAssistance.gov or through the FEMA App.

The deadline to register with FEMA in Georgia is November 14, 2017. For more information on Georgia’s hurricane recover visit FEMA here and GEMA here.