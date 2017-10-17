Bluffton man arrested on child pornography charges

BLUFFTON, S.C. (WSAV) – A 39-year-old Bluffton man has been arrested for uploading child pornography to the internet.

Nathaniel Ulmer was arrested yesterday after Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) investigators obtained a search warrant for a Buckingham Plantation Drive residence.

BCSO received a lead from the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office ICAC that child pornography was being uploaded from computers and/or electronic devices at that location.

According to BCSO, Ulmer was present at the residence during the execution of the warrant. Numerous computers and electronic storage devices were seized at the location, which uncovered evidence of child pornography.

During an interview by BCSO investigators, Ulmer disclosed he was responsible for uploading the child pornography.

As a result, Ulmer was arrested and charged with four counts of Sexual Exploitation of a Minor in the third degree.

He remains incarcerated on a $20,000 bond set by a Beaufort County magistrate.

BCSO says in-depth forensic examinations of the seized computers and electronic storage devices will be performed, which could lead to additional criminal charges.