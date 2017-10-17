Bluffton man arrested for shooting that left one child injured

Related Coverage Child Shot at Hilton Head Island Apartment

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WSAV) – A man wanted for the August shooting of a child at Hilton Head gardens is behind bars.

Derrick Frazier Jr., 25, of Bluffton, was arrested Monday afternoon on Allen Road.

He was arrested and served with warrants for four counts of attempted murder, first-degree burglary and possession of a firearm while committing a violent crime. Frazier also had a bench warrant for family court.

The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office was investigating the shooting that occurred on August 19.

A woman reported that a man, now identified as Frazier, kicked in the door of her apartment, fired multiple shots and fled the scene.

A child was hit by one shot in the hand and was transported to the hospital in stable condition.

Frazier is being held at the Beaufort County Detention Center and has not had a bond hearing for any of the charges.