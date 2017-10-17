Arraignment postponed for City Market shooting suspect

SAVANNAH, Ga. – The arraignment for a Savannah teen charged in connection with the July 5th City Market shooting has been delayed.

Jerry Chambers, Jr. was charged with 12 counts including three counts of felony murder and three counts of vehicular homicide. He is suspected to be the driver involved in the shooting this past summer that left three people dead and nearly a dozen injured.

On Tuesday, Chambers, Jr. did not appear in court while his defense team talked to Chatham County Superior Court Judge James F. Bass, Jr.

His lawyer filed for a special motion to potentially get Judge Bass, Jr. to drop the three counts of felony murder.

Chatham County Assistant Public Defender Robert Attridge told News 3 he wants to challenge the felony counts since they are the most serious. Attridge told New 3 he doesn’t want Chambers, Jr. to be arraigned until the issue of the charges is settled.



The arraignment has been postponed until November 22.