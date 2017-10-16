With the winds dying down, crews gain ground in California wildfires

NBC News Published:

(NBC News) — Calming winds are helping firefighters make progress against the string of deadly wildfires burning in Northern California.

Tens of thousands of evacuees were allowed to return home Sunday, but authorities are warning the danger hasn't completely ended.

&quot;They're not going down easy, but we're getting them and we feel a lot better about that,&quot; said CAL FIRE Assistant Chief Bret Gouvea.

At least 40 people have been killed and 5,700 homes and businesses have been destroyed since the fires began early last week.

Hundreds of people are still missing. Search crews are now going door-to-door in burned out neighborhoods, sifting through the ashes for any sign of remains.

Read more: http://nbcnews.to/2yt6el5

