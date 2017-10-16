Weekend traffic stop nets arrest, gun & drug recovery on Hilton Head

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WSAV) – The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) conducted a traffic stop this weekend on Hilton Head Island, netting one arrest and the recovery of illegal drugs.

According to BCSO, a deputy in Hilton Head attempted a traffic stop on a red Lexus sedan around 1:00 a.m. on Sunday morning after the driver failed to use his turn signal.

When the deputy activated his blue lights, the driver of the Lexus pulled into the entrance of Cordillo Courts apartment and stopped his vehicle.

As the deputy exited his car and approached the Lexus, the driver sped off toward the back of the apartment complex to evade.

The Sheriff’s Office says the deputy followed the driver of the Lexus who fled his vehicle on foot up to a chain-link fence bordering Cordillo courts.

The driver, identified as 32-year-old Temarcus Fields of Hilton Head, was arrested for Failure to Stop for Blue Lights and Fleeing to Evade Arrest.

Backup deputies who arrived to assist with the situation searched the area where Fields was apprehended.

According to BCSO, they found a purchase receipt with Fields’ name, a Smith and Wesson 9mm semi-automatic pistol, a bag of distribution amounts of crack cocaine, heroin and a suspected schedule IV controlled substance, as well as a small amount of powder cocaine.

Deputies also found a separate bag containing marijuana in that same area.

After the discovery by deputies, Fields was charged with the following offenses:

Unlawful Carrying of a Pistol

Possession with Intent to Distribute Crack Cocaine

Possession with Intent to Distribute Heroin

Possession with intent to Distribute a Schedule IV Controlled Substance

Possession of Cocaine

Simple Possession of Marijuana

Temarcus Fields was transported to the Beaufort County Detention Center, where he was incarcerated.

His bonds were set and totaled $86,702.50 for the eights charges. Fields posted bond today and was released from the Detention Center.