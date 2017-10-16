President Trump arrives in Greenville to support SC gov’s campaign

Related Coverage Trump makes visit to SC to lend support to McMaster for governor’s race

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – President Donald Trump arrives in the Upstate today in support of South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster.

Trump will attend a campaign fundraiser for Gov. McMaster’s election bid.

Tickets to Monday’s private event at Embassy Suites in Greenville are reportedly $250 each and 7News is told that media coverage won’t be allowed.

McMaster became governor earlier this year after Nikki Haley’s confirmation as ambassador to the United Nations.

McMaster was the first politician in the Palmetto State to back Trump’s presidential campaign ahead of the state GOP primary.

Other Republican contenders for the South Carolina’s governor’s race include Catherine Templeton and Lt. Gov. Kevin Bryant. Democratic state Rep. James Smith and Phil Noble are also running for the seat.

Several groups will hold a rally during Trump’s visit.

As of Friday, more than a dozen organizations, including Democratic groups, Black Lives Matter and Planned Parenthood, are expected to participate in the rally in Falls Park in downtown Greenville.