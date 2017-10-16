Video: Freed hostages return to Canada; reveal captors authorized murder of infant daughter

Related Coverage Ex-hostages back in Canada after harrowing raid to free them

ONTARIO, Canada — After five years as hostages in Afghanistan, an American woman and her Canadian husband arrived in Canada.

Caitlan Coleman, Joshua Boyle and their children are staying near his parents in eastern Ontario, where they are starting the healing process.

Questions remain about what happened to the family during their captivity and the Taliban-linked group that held them hostage.

Boyle had only just arrived in Canada when he revealed a few shocking details about his family’s time in captivity.

He said, “The stupidity, and evil of authorizing the murder of my infant daughter, Martyr Boyle. And the stupidity and evil of the subsequent rape of my wife.”

Authorities in Pakistan released a video of Boyle, praising Pakistani troops who rescued his family: “The men who have made this all possible has actually made our second day even better than our first day of tasting freedom. In Canada and the United States, I have seen similar operations that have been bungled much – very badly.”

But a professor of Middle Eastern politics says Pakistan enables the very group that took the family hostage.

Fawaz Gerges of the London School of Economics said, “I’m not going to clap for the Pakistani security services. They should have done their homework and realized that the Haqqani network is a terribly, terribly thuggish and sinister faction that has done a great deal of damage.”

He sees the family’s release as maneuvering by Pakistan which has been under pressure by Washington to step up its efforts to fight terrorism.

Terror the family experienced for 5 long years.

And it will take much more time and work to recover — especially for the three children, all born while their parents were held captive.

Amanda Pick of Missing Children Society of Canada, said, “The more resources, the more support that can be involved immediately when the child is brought to a safe place, the greater the likelihood that that child’s life will move forward in a way that is stable and healthy.”

A long road ahead for a family that’s already been through so much.