Trump makes visit to SC to lend support to McMaster for governor’s race

The Associated Press Published:
Donald Trump, Henry McMaster
FILE- In this Feb. 17, 2017, file photo, President Donald Trump shakes hands with South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster after arriving on Air Force One at Charleston International Airport in North Charleston, S.C. Fresh off the Alabama defeat of his chosen candidate to replace Jeff Sessions, Trump is again wading into southern horse-race politics, visiting South Carolina on Monday, Oct. 16, to lend his support for the campaign of McMaster, one of his earliest backers. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) – President Donald Trump’s support wasn’t enough for Luther Strange to win the GOP nomination in Alabama’s U.S. Senate race. Will the story be different in South Carolina’s gubernatorial contest?

Fresh off the Alabama defeat of his chosen candidate to replace Jeff Sessions, Trump is again wading into southern horse-race politics, visiting South Carolina on Monday to lend his support the campaign of Republican Gov. Henry McMaster, one of his earliest backers. But some here in this ultra-red state are seeing some similarities with the high-profile defeat in Alabama.

Despite Trump’s endorsement, McMaster faces a strong challenger: anti-union attorney Catherine Templeton, who has amassed a campaign war chest commensurate with McMaster’s. She even topped his fundraising last quarter.

