Trump: Cuba ‘is responsible’ for attacks on US personnel

JOSH LEDERMAN, Associated Press Published:
President Donald Trump answers questions as he speaks with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Ky., in the Rose Garden after their meeting at the White House, Monday, Oct. 16, 2017, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

WASHINGTON (AP) – President Donald Trump says he believes Cuba “is responsible” for attacks on American government personnel in Havana.

Trump isn’t explaining whether he believes Cuba perpetrated the attacks or merely bears responsibility because they took place on Cuban soil. Previously, Trump’s administration has said Cuba bears responsibility for keeping U.S. workers safe in the country, but it hasn’t blamed Cuba for the attacks.

Last week, White House chief of staff John Kelly said the U.S. believes Cuba could stop the attacks. But the U.S. has emphasized that’s because Cuba has tight control over security on the island, not because the U.S. believes President Raul Castro’s government is behind them.

The U.S. says that 22 U.S. government workers are “medically confirmed” to have been affected by invisible, unexplained attacks.

