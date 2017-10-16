Pride participants, protesters take to the streets of Atlanta

ATLANTA (CNN) – Pride participants and protesters met on the streets of Atlanta on Saturday.

A group started marching from Piedmont Park to fight for a call for change and transgender equality.

But when the participants hit the intersection of 10th and Piedmont, things got confrontational.

“I’m going to warn you the wrath of God abides upon you sir,” one protester yelled.

A religious group stood at the street corner, reading scriptures and warning pride participants of “the wicked of their way.”

While many didn’t agree with the message, they said it wasn’t worth fighting about.

Because while titles change in the transgender community, Pride’s message stays the same: accepting people for who they are.