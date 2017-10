Join Chef Clayton Rollison of Hilton Head’s Lucky Rooster Kitchen + Bar as they celebrate Gullah/Geechee cuisine with a guest chef pop-up dinner Tuesday, Oct. 17.

The evening he will host chefs BJ Dennis and Charleston’s Chef Digby Stridiron for a five-course dinner of the West African cuisine.

The event will benefit Greener Grass, a non-profit that helps willing addicts and alcoholics get long-term treatment.

For reservations call: please 843-681-3474.