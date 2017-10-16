More than 300 dead in Somalia’s worst-ever attack

The Associated Press Published:
Somali security forces and others gather and search for bodies near destroyed buildings at the scene of Saturday's blast, in Mogadishu, Somalia Sunday, Oct. 15, 2017. The death toll from the huge truck bomb blast in Somalia's capital rose to over 50 Sunday, with more than 60 others injured, as hospitals struggled to cope with the high number of casualties, security and medical sources said. (AP Photo/Farah Abdi Warsameh)

MOGADISHU, Somalia (AP) – More than 300 dead in Somalia’s worst-ever attack, ambulance service chief says.

Funerals have begun and the death toll is expected to rise as Somalia reels from the deadliest single attack it’s ever experienced.

Somalia is blaming the al-Shabab extremist group, which has not commented.

Officials say more than 70 critically injured people are being airlifted to Turkey for treatment as international aid begins to arrive. Nervous relatives stand on the tarmac at the airport, praying for the recovery of their loved ones.

Overwhelmed hospitals in Mogadishu are struggling to assist other badly wounded victims, many burned beyond recognition. The attack was one of the worst in the world in recent years.

