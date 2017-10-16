Man convicted in NYC bombings that injured 30

NEW YORK (AP) – A federal jury has convicted a man of planting two bombs on New York City streets, including one that injured 30 people when it detonated.

Jurors in Manhattan on Monday found 29-year-old Ahmad Khan Rahimi guilty of all charges, including counts of using a weapon of mass destruction and bombing a public place.

The Afghanistan-born man living in Elizabeth, New Jersey, faces a maximum punishment of life in prison.

Prosecutors say Rahimi considered himself “a soldier in a holy war against Americans” and was inspired by the Islamic State group and al-Qaida to carry out the attacks on Sept. 17, 2016.

The second pressure-cooker bomb planted in Manhattan didn’t detonate.

Defense attorneys did not challenge much of the government’s evidence but urged jurors to acquit Rahimi.