Lyons community gathers together for SSgt. Dustin Wright’s funeral

LYONS, GA – Dozens of people paid their respects on Sunday to a Toombs County soldier killed in action.

Staff SSgt. Dustin Wright was one of four Green Berets killed during an ambush by Islamic militants on the border of Niger and Mali. Loved ones and military personnel all gathered at Toombs County High School to honor the memory of their hometown hero.

“Dustin set out to do what he wanted to do and he got it done, he was never selfish, he was the kind of guy give you the shirt off my back,” said Sam Neesmith, Wright’s cousin.

“He doesn’t just belong to his family, his friends, to us, he belongs to everybody because everyone’s life that he touched he was a lasting presence in their lives,” said Lemial Neesmith.

Bikers led the processional in and out of the stadium. The family pastor and family members spoke as well as Wright’s old coaches and mentors from Toombs County High.