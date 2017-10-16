Ireland braces for Ophelia

This satellite image released by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration shows Hurricane Ophelia on Sunday, Oct. 15, 2017. The remnants of Ophelia could bring 80 mile an hour (130 kilometer an hour) wind gusts, disruption and damage to Ireland and Britain as the work week gets underway, weather services said Sunday. (NOAA via AP)

LONDON (AP) – Ophelia is now a post-tropical cyclone but is still forecast to bring hurricane-force winds to Ireland and the United Kingdom on Monday.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center says late Sunday that Ophelia’s maximum sustained winds are near 85 mph (140 km/h) with higher gusts.

It’s forecast to weaken during the next couple of days. Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 70 miles (110 km) from the center, and tropical-storm-force winds extend up to 275 miles (445 km) from the center.

Most ferry crossings between Ireland and Britain have been canceled, schools in Ireland were ordered to close and travelers were warned to stay off the roads and expect flight cancellations. Britain’s Met Office says 80-mph gusts could hit Northern Ireland, which is part of the U.K. Strong winds could also hit Scotland, Wales and England.

