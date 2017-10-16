Florida families wait in long lines for food, Irma assistance

LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) – Polk County residents were camped out in a line early Monday morning waiting to apply for assistance following Hurricane Irma.

Today is the third day of the Food for Florida program in Polk County.

The assistance site was set up by the Department of Children and Families and the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

Thousands were turned away over the weekend because of massive crowds, and some people said they have been in line since Sunday night.

“We lost all our food during the hurricane. We were out of power for ten days, so we just need to get back on our feet,” says Troy Conover who was waiting for assistance.

Conover says he came out the day before but was told to leave because the site had already hit capacity.

Individuals must apply in person and bring a government-issued ID to the site. The program will be open every day from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. until Wednesday.

More information available here: http://www.dcf.state.fl.us/programs/access/fff/