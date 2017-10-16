‘Boo Bash’ Halloween party to benefit H.U.G.S.

Kim Gusby Coastal Sunrise anchor By Published:

The third annual Boo Bash benefiting Heads Up Guidance Services (H.U.G.S.) is Friday, October 20. The fun-filled, spooktacular evening features heavy hors d’oeuvres, “spirits,” music, dancing, talent contest, entertainment, a Halloween costume contest (with cash prizes), a 50/50 raffle, and a live auction. Proceeds raised at the event will benefit H.U.G.S– a local non-profit organization providing therapeutic and vocational counseling to disadvantaged children and adults.

Tickets for the Boo Bash are $50 per person.
The event is open to people 21 years and over.

Click here for more information or call: (912) 507-3662.

