Bluffton CrossFit competes in pink for breast cancer awareness

BLUFFTON, Sc. (WSAV) – CrossFit gyms are known for their rigorous training, but in the Lowcountry, one gym is getting some attention for something else– pink-sequined bras and tutus are all part of a competition to give back to the community.

“Every 13 minutes, somebody will die of breast cancer, and every 2 minutes, somebody will be diagnosed with breast cancer,” a co-owner at CrossFit843 in Bluffton, Martin Catalioto, said to the crowd of competitors dressed up in pink wigs and puffy tutus Thursday evening.

“We have people who are affected from the loss of someone who had breast cancer, but not only that, but we’re celebrating the success of people who fought it and won,” Amber Caramanica, the other co-owner told News Three in an interview Monday.

“The good news,” Catalioto continued, “Is that out of those numbers, there are 3.3 million ladies that have survived breast cancer, and we’re thankful to have one of them Beca Garcia.”

The crowd applauded, as Garcia walked up to Catalioto in tears.

“She is a member at our gym who had a long-time bout with breast cancer,” Caramanica said, “She had a double mastectomy, and she is a parent, and so she is just the strongest woman we know.”

The competition recognizing Garcia as a survivor is part of Fall League at CrossFit843. One hundred participants, one month, four competitions, raising awareness and money for a cause.

“We do certain themes every week to recognize certain groups or foundations, or cancers.” Caramanica said.

“To have breast cancer survivors….right here close at home, to be able to support them during it, afterwards, I think that’s just fantastic,” said CrossFit843 Coach Trey Snow.

“Last week was breast cancer awareness; this week is going to military appreciation and first responders,” said Caramanica.

Teams rank each week, but the real win goes back to the community.

“Our whole slogan is that we’re built by Bluffton, our whole foundation is community.” she said.

Donations made from the breast cancer awareness competition were given to the Susan G. Koman Foundation, this week’s will go to the Navy Seals. While it is too late to compete, anyone can go and support. The competition will be Thursday evening at the gym on Bluffton Road.