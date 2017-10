This Friday, October 20, AWWIN, Inc. will hold its annual “AWWIN Top Ten Working Women of the Year Awards Gala & Silent Auction.”

This year’s theme is ‘Change Agent.’

AWWIN’s mission is to deliver a full continuum of support services for the low income single working woman and her family through a variety of collaborative efforts and partnerships with community organizations and agencies.

Founder Sarahlyn Phillips and Zendrea Loggins join the conversation with details.