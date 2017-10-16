Arrests made in Georgia cold case 34 years after murder

NBC News Published:

SPALDING COUNTY, Ga.  (NBC News)–  Authorities in Georgia believe they have solved a murder case 34 years later.

On October 9, 1983, Timothy Coggins was found off of Manley Road in Sunnyside — his body brutally murdered and abandoned on a power line.

The case remained unsolved until March when new evidence came to light that made investigators reopen the case and led to several arrests.

The Spalding County Sheriff says 59-year-old Frankie Gebhardt and 58-year-old Bill Moore, Sr. were arrested and charged with murder.

Former Milner Police officer Lamar Bunn,  his mother Sandra Bunn  and former Spalding County officer Gregory Huffman were arrested and charged with obstruction.

Sheriff Darrel Dix of the Spalding County Sheriff’s Office said, “And the satisfaction will come when these two gentlemen are convicted in this murder, and they are imprisoned for the rest of their lives. That will be satisfying.”

Heather Coggins, the victim’s niece, said, “We thought it had just been forgotten. I mean, it’s been so many years ago, we didn’t think anybody was thinking about Tim or his case or trying to solve and get the people that did this to him. So no, we didn’t think that this day would ever come but we’re grateful that it did.”

The sheriff says the motive of the crime is still under investigation, but it appears to be racially-motivated.

He says there could be more arrests made upon further investigation.

