About 100 people still reported missing in California fires

The Associated Press Published:
FILE--In this Oct. 9, 2017, file photo, firefighters battle flames along Jamboree Road in Orange, Calif. The long and brutal 2017 wildfire season is stressing the state and federal agencies that have to pay for the army of ground crews and machinery required to fight them. (Will Lester/The Orange County Register via AP, file)

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (AP) – About 100 people remain unaccounted for in Napa and Sonoma counties.

Sonoma County Sheriff Rob Giordano said Monday there are reports of 88 people missing in the county a week after deadly wildfires started in Northern California’s wine country.

The county received nearly 2,000 reports of people missing, but most of the people have been located. Sonoma County also referred three dozen names of missing to other counties.

Napa County reported 14 people on its unaccounted list.

It was unclear how many people are actually missing because reports have included duplicate names or names of people who were safe but unable to call relatives.

Some people reported as missing also never knew someone had been looking for them.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s