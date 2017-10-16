A closer look at South Carolina’s governor race

Related Coverage President Trump arrives in Greenville to support SC gov’s campaign

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WSPA) – The South Carolina Governor’s race is about a year away, but so far six candidates have placed their names in the hat.

This includes Phil Noble, who is outspoken on the failed nuclear plant in South Carolina. Noble says he would fire all Santee Cooper Board members as a result.

“We paid rate increase after rate increase to pay for the project and documents are now showing that they knew it was going to fail and they went back and asked the taxpayers to pay for the failure,” says Trav Robertson, SC Democratic Party Chair. “And that’s something Republicans are going to have to answer to.”

State Representative James Smith is also looking to run on the democratic ticket. Smith is a Major in the National Guard and is hoping to attract similar voters.

“In the Lowcountry, there are a lot of military base people, which one of the Democratic candidates could make leeway on that,” says Nate Leupp, Greenville County GOP Chair. “But I think the overall feeling with SC voters is that they trust Republicans on social issues, and they trust us on military issues as well.”

On the Republican ticket, Catherine Templeton is making headlines for her fundraising efforts. Templeton wants to create a business climate in the state, put families first and direct money to school systems.

Lt. Gov. Kevin Bryant is also looking to foster economic development by keeping government limited and reducing taxes.

The other Republican candidate, Yancey McGill, is putting his focus on South Carolina roads. McGill says he will make sure they are fixed without you fitting the bill.

Henry McMaster will be running for election to a full term. He became the 117th Governor of South Carolina in January 2017.

The gubernatorial election will take place on November 6, 2018.