Girl, 8, dies in fall on cruise ship docked in Miami

MIAMI (AP) – Police say an 8-year-old girl fell to her death after a cruise ship docked in Miami.

The Miami Herald reports that the girl died Saturday morning after falling several floors to the lower deck of the ship’s interior atrium.

Miami-Dade police say the girl fell on the Carnival Cruise Lines ship Glory. She died at a hospital.

Miami Fire Rescue Capt. Ignatius Carroll says the distance the girl fell has not been determined, but could have been 25-to-50 feet.

Police have not identified the girl, and say the ship has been turned back over to Carnival and resumed normal operations.

