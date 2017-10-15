As Atlanta’s airport grows, smaller airports lose passengers

By Published:

ATLANTA (AP) – A new report shows that airports in large cities are gaining passengers – and smaller towns are losing them.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports that some smaller airports are shrinking in passenger traffic as large airports grow even larger. That’s according to a new industry report by Airlines Council International.

The report found that the world’s airport “mega-hubs” such as Hartsfield Jackson-Atlanta International Airport grew 5.5 percent year-over-year in 2016.

Atlanta’s airport, the world’s busiest in terms of passengers, continues to grow – though not as fast as hubs in Asia and other places around the globe.

At the same time, the report found that 27.4 percent of small airports lost traffic over the last 10 years. That includes airports that started with fewer than 1 million passengers 10 years ago.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s