As Atlanta’s airport grows, smaller airports lose passengers

ATLANTA (AP) – A new report shows that airports in large cities are gaining passengers – and smaller towns are losing them.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports that some smaller airports are shrinking in passenger traffic as large airports grow even larger. That’s according to a new industry report by Airlines Council International.

The report found that the world’s airport “mega-hubs” such as Hartsfield Jackson-Atlanta International Airport grew 5.5 percent year-over-year in 2016.

Atlanta’s airport, the world’s busiest in terms of passengers, continues to grow – though not as fast as hubs in Asia and other places around the globe.

At the same time, the report found that 27.4 percent of small airports lost traffic over the last 10 years. That includes airports that started with fewer than 1 million passengers 10 years ago.