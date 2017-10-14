Local veterans set out on a trip to see memorials in Washington DC, made for them

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Friday morning, 24 local veterans, who served in WWII, Vietnam and Korean boarded an Honor Flight for a trip into the past, headed to Washington DC to see memorials made for them.

“When you first get out, you wonder why you’re here and your buddy came home in a box,” said Master Sgt. Ellis Ham, a veteran from the Marine Corps.

For many war veterans, that’s a thought they learned to live with.

“I keep getting complimented for my service, but really it should be honor to those that aren’t here , they gave their all,” said Roy Holland, who was a Army Air Corps. Cryptographer in WWII, “I want to honor them most of all, not myself… because I’m here.”

Ellis and Holland are two of the 24 veterans on board this honor flight out of Hunter Army Airfield.

“I was super happy to find out we had the opportunity to send these guys off because they deserve all the thanks we could ever give,” said LTC Kenneth Dwyer, Hunter Army Airfield’s commander.

Honor Flight Savannah is volunteer funded, sending veterans from Coastal Georgia, the Lowcountry, and surrounding areas to the memorials in Washington DC that honor their fight. Honor Flight Savannah has taken nearly a thousand veterans on the trip since 2009.

“This has got me pumped, I’ve never felt this excited about any particular in my life,” Ham said at the ceremony on Hunter Friday morning.

Holland is the eldest on this trip at 91 years old, the only WWII veteran of the 24.

“Landed in England from the Queen Mary in Greenock, Scottland and we were flown over to Vittel, France, and then there I was assigned to the 2nd Battalion,” Holland said, “Then from there…. it’s too many towns to remember. “

B-26 Bombers and Spit Fire English Fighters, you wouldn’t think they’d even compare to the bus the men were boarding.

“It’s gonna be I think very impressive… I’m looking forward to it,” Holland said.

As they sat by one another…

“I think it’s a privilege I mean to sit with some of these guys that have been there done that, in some cases more so than I’ve been there done that,”

Stand for soldiers as they commit to the future fight, for land of the free – because of the brave.

It’s a short trip so the veterans will return home Sunday night, but these are the kind of memories that last forever.