Video: ‘You came back!’ Airman reunites with 3-year-old son

NBC News Published:

(KTTC) From Spider-Man to Captain America, 3-year-old Michael Kohn has quite a few favorite superheroes. But Wednesday morning, he got to see his real-life hero for the first time since February.

Michael’s dad, Gabe, serves in the 8th Fighter Wing of the U.S. Air Force. The Spring Valley, Minnesota resident left the country for this deployment in South Korea on February 5th.

On Tuesday, Gabe returned home to surprise his wife, Frankie. And on Wednesday morning, Gabe went to Kingsland Elementary in Spring Valley to surprise his son during recess.

The heartwarming surprise was caught on camera.

Read more: http://bit.ly/2z2auEX

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s