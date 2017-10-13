UPDATE: Suspect in deadly Ohio shootings arrested

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) – A sheriff says the suspect in the deadly shootings of a 7-year-old boy and three adults has been arrested after a manhunt in far southern Ohio that lasted more than a day.

Lawrence County Sheriff Jeffery Lawless says 23-year-old Arron Lawson was arrested without incident Friday morning while walking along a road after authorities got a tip from someone who spotted him. Lawson is being held on charges of murder and aggravated murder. It wasn’t immediately clear whether he has an attorney.

He was arrested roughly 12 miles (19 kilometers) south of where authorities found three adults dead in a house trailer on Wednesday evening and later found the boy’s body, apparently hidden. A fourth adult who was stabbed at the home fled and was flown to a hospital.