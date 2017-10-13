Slideshow: Chatham Academy students take on ‘The Cardboard Challenge’

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — It’s amazing what an empty cardboard box and a lot of imagination can do.

This week, Chatham Academy students are participating in ‘The Cardboard Challenge’– a global movement that started after a video of ‘Caine’s Arcade’ swept the internet. Caine is a young boy in Los Angeles who built an entire working arcade from cardboard boxes he found around his Dad’s shop.

Here are pictures of some of Chatham Academy students’ designs sent to us by the school’s Director of Development, Guieneverre Cutlip. Students say they want to share what they’re doing with the community in hopes that their passion and creativity will inspire others.

