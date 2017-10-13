President Trump: Iran not honoring “spirit” of nuclear agreement

(WSAV)- Addressing the nation Friday, President Donald Trump unveiled a new policy towards Iran, saying he will not re-certify the 2015 nuclear agreement with the country. The president says the current regime has not lived up to the “spirit” of the agreement.

President Trump vowed to block Iran from developing nuclear weapons, and announced sanctions will be imposed in an effort to block any financing of terrorism.

The president also stated his intent to investigate any link between Iran and North Korea’s nuclear program.