New yoga studio reaches out to aging community

As we age, we realize we can’t do all of the things we used to do with ease–especially when we’re trying to exercise.

But when it comes to practicing yoga– many seniors are finding not only can they do it– but there are health and mental benefits as well.

In today’s Fitness Friday, we introduce you to a local instructor who’s opening up a new studio geared towards people over 50.

More details:

Spry Mind + Body

Grand Opening

Saturday, October 14

1 pm – 5 pm

7360 Skidaway Road (Norwood Market Shopping Center)

free classes, free balance testing and health assessments

For more information, call: 912-695-9990 or visit: http://www.sprymindbody.com.