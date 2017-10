SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – SCMPD’s Traffic Investigation Unit is investigating a morning crash that left a motorcyclist seriously injured.

Jose Bared, 22, was traveling north on Bull Street around 10 a.m. He was driving a Honda motorcycle and was struck by a Toyota Tacoma driven by Richard Heyward, 69, who was traveling on 56th Street.

TIU’s initial investigation reveals Heyward failed to yield to Bared.

Police say Bared was transported to an area hospital for treatment of serious injuries.