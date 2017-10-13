Locals musicians turn chairs in The Voice blind auditions

LOS ANGELES (WSAV) – Two musicians from Georgia and South Carolina have made it through the blind auditions on NBC’s hit singing competition “The Voice.”

Mitchell Lee from Columbia and Michael Kight from Dublin will now step into the ring on Monday for “The Voice” battles.

Lee was born and raised in South Carolina. He attended The Citadel and planned to pursue dental school, but suddenly his life took a different path.

Just three weeks before graduating college, Lee’s mother passed away.

Lee says she always saw him as more of a rock star than a dentist, so instead of heading to dental school he put together a band in Charleston called Southwood.

He now works in Nashville as a woodworker but is taking a break to compete on The Voice.

Michael Kight is a soul and R&B artist from Dublin who was raised on Motown and Johnny Cash.

Much like Lee, Kight moved to Nashville and pursued his career in music.

But after singing backup vocals for many years, he’s hoping to be a front man on The Voice.

Michael Kight will be competing on Team Adam and Mitchell Lee will be on Team Blake, but we want to know — who will you be rooting for this season?

Be sure to tune into WSAV on Mondays and Tuesdays to watch The Voice at 8/7c.