GBI identifies remains of missing Brunswick woman murdered by son

GLYNN CO., Ga. (WSAV) – The Georgia Bureau of Investigations Crime Lab has positively identified human remains found on October 10 as those of a Brunswick woman murdered by her son.

The remains were tentatively identified by the Glynn County Police Department as Linda Mansfield’s who was murdered by John William Rosevelt.

Glynn County police responded to a report on Tuesday afternoon of human remains found in a wooded area off Ga. Hwy. 32 near Thalmann Community.

According to Sergeant Brian Scott, GCPD, the remains were tentatively identified as Mansfield’s by comparing the serial number of a pacemaker located with the remains to her medical records.

Mansfield previously had a pacemaker implant and both serial numbers matched.

The remains were sent to the Georgia Bureau of Investigations Crime Lab and a forensic dental examination was conducted.

The GBI Crime Lab positively identified the remains as those of Linda Mansfield, 72.

Mansfield was reported missing on May 23. Rosevelt was indicted on June 15 for multiple offenses including Malice Murder and Concealing the Death of Another.