Halftime Update: Friday Night Blitz Scores

By Published: Updated:

It’s halftime on the Friday Night Blitz. In our game of the week, the Richmond Hill Wildcats take on the Bradwell Institute Tigers.

The Wildcats head into this game undefeated and the Tigers are playing tough too at 6-1.

Watch the game live on-air on MyLC or tune in online here (just tap or click).

We’ll have final scores & highlights for you here and on WSAV News 3 at 11.

HALFTIME SCORES:

New Hampstead 7, South Effingham 0

Islands 20, Beach 13

Trinity Christian 18, Bulloch Academy 13

McIntosh County Academy 19, Claxton 13

Johnson 14, Windsor Forest 13

Vidalia 10, Jeff Davis 6

Savannah Christian 14, Savannah Country Day 6

Ware County 21, Statesboro 7

Liberty County 14, Appling County 7

Wade Hampton 14, Bluffton 11

Thomas Heyward Academy 35, Dorchester Academy 0

Barnwell 21, Allendale-Fairfax 0

Want to report a score? Email us here or call (912) 721-1509.

Want to be featured in our Ford Focus on the Fans gallery? Submit your best game day selfie to fans@wsav.com and let us know who you’re rooting for!

Ford Focus on the Fans | October 6

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s