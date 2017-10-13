Halftime Update: Friday Night Blitz Scores

It’s halftime on the Friday Night Blitz. In our game of the week, the Richmond Hill Wildcats take on the Bradwell Institute Tigers.

The Wildcats head into this game undefeated and the Tigers are playing tough too at 6-1.

We’ll have final scores & highlights for you here and on WSAV News 3 at 11.

HALFTIME SCORES:

New Hampstead 7, South Effingham 0

Islands 20, Beach 13

Trinity Christian 18, Bulloch Academy 13

McIntosh County Academy 19, Claxton 13

Johnson 14, Windsor Forest 13

Vidalia 10, Jeff Davis 6

Savannah Christian 14, Savannah Country Day 6

Ware County 21, Statesboro 7

Liberty County 14, Appling County 7

Wade Hampton 14, Bluffton 11

Thomas Heyward Academy 35, Dorchester Academy 0

Barnwell 21, Allendale-Fairfax 0

