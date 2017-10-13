Flags fly at half-staff for Green Beret killed overseas

By Published:

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Flags were flown at half-staff today to honor the life of a fallen soldier.

Staff Sergeant Dustin Wright was one of four U.S. Soldiers killed last week in Niger. The 29-year-old was a Toombs County native and Army Green Beret.

Yesterday Gov. Nathan Deal issued an executive order that flags would remain lowered until sundown tonight.

SSgt. Wright’s visitation will be held tomorrow at the Ron Hall funeral home in Vidalia. His funeral will be Sunday at 2 p.m. at Toombs County High.

