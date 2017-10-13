Facebook promises action on Russian ads

NBC News Published: Updated:
Sheryl Sandberg
FILE - In this Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2017, file photo, Facebook Chief Operating Officer Sheryl Sandberg speaks during a plenary session during the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland. Sandberg says the ads linked to Russia trying to influence the U.S. presidential election should “absolutely” be released to the public. In an interview with Axios, Thursday, Oct. 12, 2017, Sandberg also said the company has the responsibility to prevent the kind of abuse that occurred on its platform during the election. (Laurent Gillieron/Keystone via AP, File)

(NBC News) Facebook Chief Operating Officer Sheryl Sandberg says the social media giant is cooperating fully with federal investigators after it found 3,000 ads coming from Russia which targeted Americans during the 2016 campaign…

“Things happened on our platform in this election that should not have happened,” Sandberg said.

Speaking with Axios, Sandberg said Facebook supports releasing the ads and information about who they targeted.

“We know that we have a responsibility to do everything we can to prevent this kind of abuse,” she added.

Sandberg says Facebook started looking into Russian ads around election day as reports of Russian attempts to influence the election intensified.

The company is hiring 4,000 people to weed out ads placed by fake users and investing in machine learning to help.

“None of us should want this kind of foreign interference and in others to prevent it, we are all going to have to fully cooperate with each other, with government, across the board,” Sandberg said.

Read more: http://nbcnews.to/2zj8gC8

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s