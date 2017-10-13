Celebrate Halloween with these free, fun, fall events

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Halloween is still a couple of weeks away, but it’s never too early to plan for some festive fun.

Check out this list of free events around the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry. We’ll be adding more, so keep an eye on this page.

From spooky storytime at the library to old Farm Day in Statesboro, you won’t want to miss out!

Campfire Spooktacular at Hinesville Library

Wednesday, October 25 from 4:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Hinesville Library (236 West Memorial Drive, Hinesville GA 31313)

Bring pillows and flashlights for spooky stories around the ‘campfire’

Ages 5 & up are welcome. Call 912-368-4003 for more information.

Trick-or-Treat in Downtown Beaufort

Thursday, October 26 from 4:30 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Families are invited to stroll through downtown donning their Halloween costumes and candy bags

More than 50 stores and businesses will be open for treats

Bay Street, from Newcastle to Carteret Street (Newcastle not closed) and Port Republic to Scott Street will be closed to automobile traffic

Call 843-525-6644 or visit downtownbeaufort.com for details http://downtownbeaufort.com/

Pumpkin Painting with Police

Friday, October 27 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

SCMPD Headquarters 201 Habersham St.

Paint pumpkins with Metro officers and play on the bounce houses!

Plus McGruff the Crime Dog and Magic Mark will be there.

Don’t forget your costume & candy bag!

Trick or Treat at Mill Creek Park

Friday, October 27 from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

888 Georgia 24 Spur in Statesboro, GA

Celebrate the fall season with a journey on the candy trail

Games, candy, a costume contest & more!

This is a FREE event, with the exception of horse rides and concessions.

Spooky Wall Art at Islands Library

Saturday, October 28 from 2:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Islands Library (50 Johnny Mercer Blvd, Savannah GA 31410)

Celebrate the season with a creative collage art project!

Ages 7-11 are welcome. Call 912-897-6233 for more information.

Fall Art Walks

Saturday, October 28 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Walk along Main Street in downtown Beaufort to visit more than a dozen galleries featuring varied styles and mediums of art.

Call 843-525-6644 or visit downtownbeaufort.com for details http://downtownbeaufort.com/

Old Farm Day

Saturday, October 28 from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Anderson’s General Store (23736 US-80, Statesboro GA 30461)

Gear up for some old-fashioned fun for the family!

Antique tractors, farm animals, Pumpkin’ Chunkin’ contest, bouncy houses, giveaways, games & yes – more!

Trunk or Treat

Saturday, October 28 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Trinity Lutheran Church (12391 Mercy Blvd. Savannah GA)

Spooky games, sno-cones, costume contest, bike giveaway & more!

For more info contact the church at 912-925-4839

Shalom Y’all Jewish Food Festival

Sunday, October 29 from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Monterey Square (just a few blocks from Forsyth Park)

Head on out for an afternoon of food, music, dancing & fun!

Admission is FREE, food tickets and gift items can be purchased

Slimey, Spooky Costume Spectacular at Bull Street Library

Monday, October 30 from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Bull Street Library (2002 Bull Street, Savannah GA 31401)

Celebrate Halloween with a costume party & DIY slime workshop!

Ages 5-12 are welcome. Call 912-652-3600 for more information.

Halloween Storytime at Tybee Library

Tuesday, October 31 from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

Tybee Library (405 Butler Avenue, Tybee Island GA 31328)

A special seasonal storytime for Halloween!

Ages 0-5 are welcome. Call 012-786-7733 for details.

Spooky Science at Southwest Chatham Library

Tuesday, October 31 from 3:00 to 5:00 p.m.

Southwest Chatham Library (14097 Abercorn Street)

Head on out for a Halloween science activity

Ages 5 and up are welcome. Call 912-925-8305 for more information.

Campfire Spooktacular at Midway-Riceboro Library

Midway-Riceboro Library (9397 E. Oglethorpe Highway)

Bring pillows and flashlights for spooky stories around the ‘campfire’

Ages 5 & up are welcome. Call 912-884-5742 for more information.

Want to submit your free event? Email us here and we’ll add it!