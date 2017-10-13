Community gathers to honor life of Hinesville teen

By Published: Updated:

HINESVILLE, Ga. (WSAV) – Members of the Hinesville gathered tonight to honor the life of a teenager who died on October 10.

The Hinesville Police Department has identified the 13-year-old as Khyla Dennis, a Snelson Golden Middle School student.

Police are continuing to investigate her death and have not released a cause.

Tonight family and friends held a vigil at the Bradwell Institute Track in Hinesville to honor her.

Attendees wore blue, released balloons and took a silent walk around the track.

Two students who also went to Snelson Golden Middle School planned the vigil tonight.

 

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s