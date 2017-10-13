Breaking Overnight: Police investigate Pennsylvania Ave. shooting

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police Department’s Violent Crimes detectives are investigating a shooting that occurred in the 500 block of Pennsylvania Avenue on Oct. 13.

At about 12:20 a.m., officers responded to the area and found Rasean Williams, 24, suffering from serious injuries. Williams was taken to the hospital for treatment, and is in critical, but stable, condition at this time.

The circumstances leading up to this incident are still under investigation. At this time, the shooting does not appear random.

Anyone with information on this case should contact the SCMPD tip line at 912-525-3124.

Information may also be forwarded to CrimeStoppers at (912) 234-2020. Tipsters remain anonymous and may qualify for a cash reward.