Weather Wise Kids: What’s it like being a meteorologist?

Hey Kate! Thanks for the question. I was only a few years older than you when I realized I wanted to be a meteorologist.

Being a meteorologist is exciting and challenging, but most importantly rewarding. Nothing replaces the feeling of a viewer personally thanking you for storm coverage.

When people find out you’re a meteorologist they will say one of two things:

“What’s the weather going to be like?” or the crowd favorite “you have the only job where you get paid to be wrong”

Predicting the future is no easy task, but we at Storm Team 3 strive to provide the most accurate forecast. While the main job description involves forecasting the weather, there is so much more to being a meteorologist.

A meteorologist is often a graphic designer, as many of us make our own weather graphics. Meteorologists have to be social media gurus, since many people turn to Facebook and Twitter for weather information. As a Broadcast Meteorologist you are always in the public eye, so many times you are asked to speak at events. Being a meteorologist involves forecasting in the studio, but often includes fun weather related live shots out in the field.

On quiet, sunny days the job is pretty relaxed, but when it comes to severe weather the job can be very stressful. At the end of the day the goal is to keep your viewers informed and safe!

Aside from telling the day’s weather story on TV, my favorite part about being a meteorologist is traveling to schools and talking to kids just like you!