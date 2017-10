Related Coverage SCMPD investigators ID suspect in Betty Drive murder

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Savannah Chatham Metro Police say Jose Carrillo, 22, turned himself in Wednesday night, Oct. 11. He was charged with murder.

SCMPD’s Violent Crimes Investigators identified Carillo, as a suspect in the shooting that occurred Sunday on Betty Drive.

Carillo is accused of shooting Shawn Rhinehart, 22, who later died from his injuries and Robert Reeves, 23, who was injured in the incident.