Teen charged with armed robbery of 70-year-old

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – A juvenile has been charged in an October 9 armed robbery of a 70-year-old woman.

According to Savannah-Chatham Metro Police, a 16-year-old robbed the woman outside of the Walmart on Abercorn Street around 5 p.m. on Monday.

The victim was walking to her vehicle when the teen approached her with a gun and demanded her keys and money.

Police say two male shoppers heard the woman yell for help and chased after the suspect.

Metro officers located the suspect hiding in a wooded area near the store.

The teen was then transported to the Savannah Regional Youth Detention Center. He has been charged with armed robbery and cruelty to someone older than 65.

