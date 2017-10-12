SCCPSS Superintendent serves lunch for National School Lunch Week

SAVANNAH, Ga.

Savannah-Chatham County Public School students are celebrating National School Lunch Week.

On Thursday morning, students at Hesse K-8 School had a very special guest work the lunch line.

Dr. Ann Levett, Superintendent of Savannah Chatham County Public Schools, suited up with an apron, gloves, and a hair net—to serve lunch to the students.

All week long, nutrition staff at Hesse, and schools throughout Chatham County, have emphasized healthy lunch options for those who bring bag lunches and healthy foods available at school.

“Students get an opportunity to come together and enjoy a meal, they get to celebrate and share this week with adults. We invite parents to come in this week and I get an opportunity to come and officially celebrate with students,” said Dr. Levett.

Lunch will be free for students through next Friday, October 20th, in response to the disaster declaration put in place for Georgia during Hurricane Irma.