Police investigate death of Hinesville teen

HINESVILLE, Ga. (WSAV) – The Hinesville Police Department is investigating the death of a 13-year-old girl in Hinesville.

News 3 has learned that the girl attended Snelson Golden Middle School. The Liberty County School District confirms that a student has passed away.

The teenager died on Tuesday, October 10. A name and cause of death have yet to be released, but it is believed that the 13-year-old committed suicide.

A candlelight vigil is being held for the teenager tomorrow night at the Bradwell Institute Track in Hinesville.

Attendees are asked to wear blue and donations will be accepted for the girl’s family.